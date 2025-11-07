Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kim Kardashian has cheeky response to brutal reviews of new legal drama

All's Fair trailer
  • Kim Kardashian has humorously responded to the overwhelmingly negative critical reception of her new Ryan Murphy legal drama, All's Fair, by calling it "the most critically acclaimed show of the year."
  • The series, which also stars Naomi Watts and Niecy Nash-Betts as female divorce attorneys, premiered to poor reviews and initially held a zero per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes.
  • Kardashian shared an Instagram post featuring screenshots of sarcastic fan reviews that praised the show for its 'badness' and 'ridiculous styling,' indicating an ironic appreciation.
  • Despite the critical panning from numerous media outlets, including The Independent and The Guardian, Kardashian highlighted that All's Fair is currently the most-watched title on Disney+ globally.
  • The show follows a trio of affluent female divorce attorneys who leave a male-dominated firm to establish their own practice in Los Angeles, specialising in high-profile divorce settlements.
