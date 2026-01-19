Details emerge of Kiefer Sutherland’s alleged Uber driver assault
- Kiefer Sutherland was arrested on 12 January in Hollywood on suspicion of criminal threats.
- The 24 actor is accused of punching and attempting to choke a rideshare driver, who reported no injuries.
- The driver claims to have a dash cam device in his car that may have captured the alleged incident.
- Sutherland was released on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on 2 February.
- This is not Sutherland's first arrest, with previous incidents including drunk driving and an alleged assault in 2009.