Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New details have emerged about Kiefer Sutherland’s arrest last week.

Sutherland, 59, was arrested January 12 on suspicion of criminal threats after a rideshare driver reported that he had allegedly been assaulted in Hollywood.

The 24 actor is accused of punching an Uber driver multiple times and trying to choke him, police sources told ABC News.

The rideshare driver reportedly did not suffer any injuries that required medical attention.

ABC News reports that the driver claims to have had a dash cam device in his car, which may have captured some of the incident.

Kiefer Sutherland is accused of punching and trying to choke his Uber driver last week in Los Angeles ( Getty )

The driver told police that he fled the vehicle to get away from Sutherland and called 911 while running away from him. He said it appeared to people at the scene that Sutherland had been under the influence during the incident.

Representatives for Sutherland did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment, nor did the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers are still investigating the incident.

“The investigation determined that the suspect, later identified as Kiefer Sutherland, entered a rideshare vehicle, physically assaulted the driver (the victim) and made criminal threats toward the victim,” the LAPD said in a statement.

Sutherland has not yet been charged over the alleged incident. According to jail records, he posted a $50,000 bond and is set to appear in court February 2.

The district attorney’s office said the actor will likely be charged shortly ahead of his scheduled court appearance, according to ABC News.

Sutherland, the son of late actors Donald Sutherland and Shirley Douglas, has been arrested before.

The Golden Globe winner was arrested for drunk driving in 2004 and 2007, the latter of which resulted in him spending 48 days in jail.

He was also charged with assault in 2009 after he allegedly head-butted designer Jack McCollough after the Met Gala that year. Charges against him were dropped after the actor and designer reportedly worked out the confrontation in private.

Sutherland’s most recent arrest came in 2020 for allegedly driving under the influence. Police said at the time that he was arrested after making an illegal U-turn in Hollywood.

The actor is known for his Emmy-winning role as Jack Bauer in the Fox series 24, as well as for playing President Thomas Kirkman on ABC’s Designated Survivor.