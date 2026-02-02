Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kelly Osbourne says Ozzy’s death is ‘the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my life’

Kelly Osbourne admits she’s ‘not doing so great’ as Grammys honors her late father Ozzy with emotional tribute
  • Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne was honoured with a musical tribute at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
  • His family, including daughter Kelly, mother Sharon, and son Jack Osbourne, were visibly emotional during the performance of Black Sabbath's 'War Pigs'.
  • Kelly Osbourne expressed her deep grief, stating her father's death is “the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my life”.
  • The tribute featured artists such as Post Malone, Slash, and Duff McKagan, all of whom collaborated on Osbourne's final two albums.
  • Yungblud, a close friend and mentee of Osbourne, won a Grammy for Best Rock Performance for his cover of 'Changes' and spoke about the tribute's bittersweet significance.
