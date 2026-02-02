Kelly Osbourne says Ozzy’s death is ‘the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my life’
- Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne was honoured with a musical tribute at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
- His family, including daughter Kelly, mother Sharon, and son Jack Osbourne, were visibly emotional during the performance of Black Sabbath's 'War Pigs'.
- Kelly Osbourne expressed her deep grief, stating her father's death is “the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my life”.
- The tribute featured artists such as Post Malone, Slash, and Duff McKagan, all of whom collaborated on Osbourne's final two albums.
- Yungblud, a close friend and mentee of Osbourne, won a Grammy for Best Rock Performance for his cover of 'Changes' and spoke about the tribute's bittersweet significance.
