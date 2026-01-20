Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Young country star hits back at Keith Urban romance rumours

Keith Urban changes lyrics in Nicole Kidman-inspired song
  • Rising country singer Karley Scott Collins has refuted "ridiculous" rumours that she is dating and has moved in with Keith Urban following his divorce from Nicole Kidman.
  • Collins, 26, shared a screenshot of a headline speculating about their relationship on her Instagram Story, labelling it "absolutely RIDICULOUS and untrue."
  • Speculation about Urban's dating life intensified after his divorce from Nicole Kidman was finalised earlier this month, ending their 19-year marriage.
  • Previous romance rumours involving Urban and his guitarist Maggie Baugh were also denied by Baugh's friend and father.
  • The divorce settlement stipulates that Kidman will be the primary residential parent for their two daughters, with no child or spousal support required and assets divided equally.
