Comedian hits back at uproar over offensive joke aired on BBC

Katherine Ryan makes 'British' complaint as she struggles to 'acclimatise' to UK
  • Comedian Katherine Ryan faced criticism for using the c-word during her hosting appearance on the BBC's Have I Got News For You.
  • The joke referred to leaked emails from 2017, where Sir David Beckham allegedly used the expletive to describe the honours committee after not receiving a knighthood in 2013.
  • Viewers expressed their disapproval on social media, with some labelling the language as 'really offensive' and questioning the BBC's decision not to edit it out.
  • Ryan responded to the backlash on Instagram by sharing a screengrab of an article about the 'uproar' and quipping, 'And that was just my intro!'
  • Sir David Beckham recently received his knighthood in the King's Birthday Honours, describing the occasion at Windsor Castle as his 'proudest moment'.
