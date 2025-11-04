Sir David Beckham reveals candid chat with King Charles during knighthood
- Sir David Beckham received his knighthood at Windsor Castle for his extensive services to sport and charity.
- He described the honour as the "proudest moment" of his career, reflecting on his journey from East London to being recognised by King Charles.
- Beckham revealed that King Charles inspired the grey suit he wore to the ceremony, which was designed by his wife, Lady Victoria Beckham.
- The football icon highlighted his long-standing philanthropic work, including his role as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador since 2005, noting the impact his platform has on charitable causes.
- Other notable figures honoured at the same ceremony included Nobel Prize-winning novelist Sir Kazuo Ishiguro and West End performer Dame Elaine Paige.