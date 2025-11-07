Kanye West expresses ‘profound remorse’ in private meeting with prominent rabbi
- Kanye West, known as Ye, held a private meeting with prominent New York Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto to apologise for his past antisemitic remarks.
- During the meeting, West expressed "profound remorse" and sought forgiveness, attributing his extreme comments to his bipolar disorder.
- Rabbi Pinto, who has connections with Israeli public figures, called West a "very good man" and emphasised the importance of reconciliation and learning from mistakes.
- A video of the meeting was circulated on the rabbi's social media, with both parties hoping it would serve as an example of faith and reconciliation.
- West has a history of antisemitic tirades, leading to bans from social media platforms and widespread condemnation for praising Adolf Hitler and promoting a swastika design.