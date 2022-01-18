Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TV host Piers Morgan has slammed Kanye West for storming out of a live interview.

Teasing the interview before it dropped in full on his Piers Morgan Uncensored YouTube channel, Morgan wrote on X: "Ye did walk out, after two minutes.. because he's a sniveling little coward who didn't want me to ask him why he's become a vile Hitler-loving Nazi-slathering anti-Semite. Happy to continue the interview when/if you grow a pair @kanyewest."

Barely a minute into the interview, the two got into a heated exchange that included a tense discussion of West’s social media followers. It came as they discussed the rapper's controversial past and some of his recent comments that prompted his ban from streaming platform Twitch.

At one point, West compared himself to John Lennon and Michael Jackson and accused the media of "putting out hate" about him when "there's so much love in the art I put out." Morgan, appearing baffled, paused before asking West what he was talking about.

"Now you are not taking accountability or responsibility," West said, upset that Morgan shorted his number of X followers by a million. "No sir, this is what you get for now we can, we can circle back when you can count."

West then took his earpiece out and walked out of the camera shot, leaving his friend Sneako who was sitting nearby and Morgan in silence.

Kanye West walked out of an interview with Piers Morgan ( Piers Morgan Uncensored )

"That's it for Ye," Sneako responded moments later when Morgan asked where West went. "But it was nice to meet you Piers."

West was live from Spain with Sneako, for the chat with Morgan on his Uncensored show which airs on his YouTube channel. When Morgan started by asking how West was doing, the rapper immediately got defensive about being addressed by his name.

“I’m doin’ good. I don’t use the term ‘West,’ you know, the whole drop the slave name idea?” West said.

Morgan responded: “OK, so we just call you Ye, yeah?”

West agreed. After attempting to exchange pleasantries and asking West how he was doing, the rapper cut Morgan off and started ranting.

“I already disagree it's not in contrast to so many people and artists that are championing the idea of someone being able to just express who they really are and have been able to go through the war of being attacked by the banks ... being attacked you know by ... the banks ... that's the best way to put it, being attacked by the banks and to still be here with this view is, you know, that's the win. So I think that's I'm in contrast to your contrast,” West said before being cut off by Morgan.

“OK, but the point I was gonna make is that, I watch what you put out on X — you've got 32 million followers, so you're one of the most followed people…” Morgan began before being halted by West.

“Wait, now, look, right now you're not going to take inches off my d***, bro. Like, how many followers do I have?” West interrupted.

A brief back-and-forth ensued before Morgan said: “I'm told it's 33 million now. So congratulations, you're slightly bigger following than I thought.”

That’s when West went on his final rant and stormed out.