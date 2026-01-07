Actor claims she was ‘unfairly objectified’ as a teenager on BBC reality show
- Jessie Buckley, an Oscar frontrunner for Hamnet, revealed she was "brutalised" and "unfairly objectified" as a 17-year-old contestant on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 2008 BBC reality series I’d Do Anything.
- She described being "bodyshamed" and sent to "femininity school" during the show, which she found "messed up" and led to her feeling depressed.
- Buckley finished second in the competition, which sought an actress to play Nancy in a West End production of Oliver.
- Following the show, she declined an offer to be an understudy and instead pursued other acting roles, including a London revival of A Little Night Music.
- Now 36, Buckley is a critically acclaimed actress, recently winning a Critics’ Choice Award and previously receiving Oscar and Bafta nominations.