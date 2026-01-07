Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jessie Buckley has said she was “brutalised” on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s BBC reality series I’d Do Anything.

The Irish actor, 36, said she faced “unfair objectification” when she was a contestant on the 2008 show, which searched for an unknown to play Nancy in a West End production of Oliver.

Buckley, who is an Oscar frontrunner for her role in Hamnet, said she was “bodyshamed” when appearing on the series at 17, and also called out the show for sending her to femininity school, which she described as “messed up”.

“I really hope that a 15, 17, whatever-age woman never has to be brutalised quite like what happened on that show,” the Hamnet star told Vogue in a new interview.

“But I didn’t recognise it fully at the time. I just felt it, which was difficult.”

She continued: “I was depressed and I just wasn’t well. I was growing into my body. I was in a moment of discovery. As women, it’s such unfair objectification. I don’t know, I can only speak for myself, but at that point I was just trying to move into a space for myself.”

The Independent has approached Lloyd Webber and the BBC for comment.

Buckley finished in second place on the series, with Samantha Barks, who starred in the 2012 film version of Les Misérables, finishing in third place. The role ultimately went to Jodie Prenger.

open image in gallery Jessie Buckley on BBC series 'I'd Do Anything' ( BBC )

After the show ended, Buckley turned down an offer from theatre producer Cameron Mackintosh – who had supported her throughout the series – to be Prenger’s understudy.

“I walked to his office, rang the bell and said: ‘Is Cameron Mackintosh here? Thank you, but I won’t be taking that job,’” she said.

I’d Do Anything was one of several reality shows searching for new talent to star in West End productions, with others including Any Dream Will Do and Over the Rainbow.

Eighteen years on, Buckley is an Oscar frontrunner for her lead role in Chloé Zhao’s adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s Hamnet. The film explores the relationship between William Shakespeare and his wife, Anne Hathaway, in the aftermath of their 11-year-old son’s death.

open image in gallery Jessie Buckley in ‘Hamnet’ ( Focus Features )

After winning the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actress earlier this week, Buckley praised her co-star Paul Mescal, who grew emotional after her triumph.

“Paul, I bloody love you, man. And I know loads of other women do in this room too, but tough s***,” she joked. “I could drink you like water, working with you every single day. You’re a giant of the heart and thank you so much for making me a little bit more human.”

She was previously nominated for an Oscar in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter, and has received three Bafta nominations in total, including Leading Actress for her role in musical drama Wild Rose.