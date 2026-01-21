Jennifer Lawrence reflects on past remarks about ‘annoying’ Kourtney Kardashian
- Jennifer Lawrence admitted she often finds her own interview quotes "insane," reflecting on past remarks where she called reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian "annoying."
- The actor’s comments about Kardashian, made during a 2025 Vanity Fair lie detector test, described her as "more annoying than ever" and stated she "drives me nuts."
- Beyond her candid reflections, the Hunger Games star also revealed she has penned a comedy she intends to direct and star in.
- Lawrence expressed a growing desire to direct, attributing this ambition to her early career experiences working with female directors.