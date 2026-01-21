Jennifer Lawrence makes personal admission following Kourtney Kardashian criticism

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jennifer Lawrence has admitted she often finds her own interview quotes "insane," reflecting on a past comment where she labelled reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian "annoying."

Speaking on Good Hang With Amy Poehler, the 35-year-old addressed the media attention that her remarks generated.

The comments stemmed from a November 2025 Vanity Fair lie detector test with Die My Love co-star Robert Pattinson.

During the test, she described Kardashian, 46, as "more annoying than ever" and confessed, "she drives me nuts." This occurred when asked if she still watched Keeping Up With The Kardashians, prompting her criticism of the eldest sister and naming Khloe as her favourite.

open image in gallery Jennifer Lawrence previously said that Kourtney Kardashian was ‘more annoying than ever’ ( Getty Images )

Reflecting on the impact, Lawrence told Poehler: "I think that when I do press I should do half than what normal people (do) because I see my quotes and they’re insane. Like, Jennifer Lawrence calls Kourtney Kardashian annoying. It carries."

Beyond her candid reflections, the Hunger Games star also revealed she has penned a comedy she intends to direct and star in.

She expressed a growing desire to direct, attributing this to early career experiences: "My first movie ever was a female director, and I ended up working with more female directors than male directors. As a teenager, it was formative that I realised that was even possible for me to do."

In another podcast appearance, on Happy Sad Confused with Josh Horowitz, Lawrence reflected upon missing out on working with acclaimed director Quentin Tarantino.

After Horowitz said that the fugitive role of Daisy Domergue played by Jennifer Jason Leigh in 2015’s The Hateful Eight was originally written for Lawrence, the actor admitted: “I turned it down, which I should not have done.”

Asked whether Tarantino also wanted her to star in 2019’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, Lawrence said: “Well, he did, and then everybody was like: ‘She’s not pretty enough to play Sharon Tate,’ and then they didn’t.”

open image in gallery Jennifer Lawrence recently starred alongside Robert Pattinson in the psychological drama ‘Die My Love’ ( Die My Love LLC )

When Horowitz questioned whether that was true, Lawrence continued: “I’m pretty sure it is true. Or it’s that thing where I’ve been telling this story this way for so long that I believe it. No, but I — I’m pretty sure that happened — or, he just never was considering me for the part and the internet just, like, went out of their way to call me ugly.”

The full interview is available on the latest episode of Good Hang With Amy Poehler.