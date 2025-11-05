Jennifer Aniston praised for inviting ex-husbands to birthday party
- Reese Witherspoon revealed that both of Jennifer Aniston's ex-husbands attended her 50th birthday party in 2019.
- Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux were among the guests, along with friends from Aniston's teenage and twenties years.
- Witherspoon praised Aniston's 'high spiritual integrity' for maintaining relationships with people from all stages of her life.
- Pitt's presence at the party signified a positive resolution following his highly publicised split from Aniston in 2005.
- Aniston recently went 'Instagram official' with her current partner, hypnotherapist Jim Curtis.