Jennifer Aniston praised for inviting ex-husbands to birthday party

Jennifer Aniston jokes about therapy and divorcing Brad Pitt to deal with Friends ending
  • Reese Witherspoon revealed that both of Jennifer Aniston's ex-husbands attended her 50th birthday party in 2019.
  • Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux were among the guests, along with friends from Aniston's teenage and twenties years.
  • Witherspoon praised Aniston's 'high spiritual integrity' for maintaining relationships with people from all stages of her life.
  • Pitt's presence at the party signified a positive resolution following his highly publicised split from Aniston in 2005.
  • Aniston recently went 'Instagram official' with her current partner, hypnotherapist Jim Curtis.
