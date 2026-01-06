Actor, 62, had ‘trauma to the body’ after being found dead at home
- Jayne Trcka, the actor known for her role in Scary Movie and as a bodybuilder and wrestler, has died at the age of 62.
- Her death was confirmed by her son, stating she passed away on 12 December in her San Diego home.
- Reports indicate that Trcka's body was discovered with "trauma" by a friend who had been unable to reach her.
- The San Diego Medical Examiner acknowledged the presence of trauma but has not yet determined the official cause of death.
- Trcka's career also included professional wrestling as Kasie Cavanaugh and an appearance in Lady Gaga's "Telephone" music video.