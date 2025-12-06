Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

James Van Der Beek misses scheduled interview due to highly contagious condition

James Van Der Beek opens up about colorectal cancer diagnosis on 'The View’
  • James Van Der Beek missed his scheduled exclusive interview on the Today show on Friday morning.
  • The actor explained his absence on Instagram, stating he had to postpone due to contracting pink eye, a highly contagious condition.
  • Van Der Beek was due to discuss his journey with stage three colorectal cancer, with which he was diagnosed last year.
  • He has been open about his cancer battle, previously appearing on 'Today' in July to discuss his 'full-time job' of managing the illness and urging viewers to get screened.
  • Van Der Beek has rescheduled his 'Today' show appearance for 17 December.
