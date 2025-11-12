Dawson’s Creek actor selling memorabilia to cover financial costs of cancer fight
- Actor James Van Der Beek is auctioning off memorabilia from his popular Nineties teen drama, Dawson's Creek, and film Varsity Blues.
- The proceeds from the auction will help cover the financial costs associated with his ongoing battle against stage 3 colorectal cancer.
- Van Der Beek announced his diagnosis in 2024 and has described fighting cancer as a "full-time job" with many ups and downs.
- Items up for sale include flannel shirts worn in Dawson's Creek and wardrobe pieces from his 1999 film Varsity Blues.
- The auction will be held by Propstore, with live bidding in London on 6 December and global online bidding commencing on 7 December.