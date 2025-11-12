Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dawson’s Creek actor selling memorabilia to cover financial costs of cancer fight

James Van Der Beek fights back tears over wife's support after cancer diagnosis
  • Actor James Van Der Beek is auctioning off memorabilia from his popular Nineties teen drama, Dawson's Creek, and film Varsity Blues.
  • The proceeds from the auction will help cover the financial costs associated with his ongoing battle against stage 3 colorectal cancer.
  • Van Der Beek announced his diagnosis in 2024 and has described fighting cancer as a "full-time job" with many ups and downs.
  • Items up for sale include flannel shirts worn in Dawson's Creek and wardrobe pieces from his 1999 film Varsity Blues.
  • The auction will be held by Propstore, with live bidding in London on 6 December and global online bidding commencing on 7 December.
