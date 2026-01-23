Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What we know about The Traitors’ James ahead of the final

Traitors star James throws up mid task and casts seed of doubt among Faithfuls
  • The Traitors’ James Baker, 38, is a gardener from Weymouth, Dorset. He is also a musician and, in his words, a ‘mildly successful poker player’.
  • Before starting the show, James, a Faithful, revealed he has ADHD.
  • His fellow Faithfuls were incensed when he secretly absconded with a shield during a challenge, prompting contestant Roxy to label his behaviour "deceitful".
  • Further scrutiny followed his decision to target Faithful Matthew after acquiring the ceremonial dagger.
  • These incidents have culminated in James now facing potential banishment, as he stands as one of two contestants nominated following a deadlocked vote ahead of the final.

