The Traitors: All you need to know about the final tonight
- The final of The Traitors is scheduled to air on BBC and BBC iPlayer at 8.30pm, not its usual 8pm slot, on Friday, January 23. The final will be 75 minutes long.
- The prize pot currently stands at £76,750, with room to grow to the maximum figure of £120,000 in the final mission.
- The finalists are Faithfuls Jade, Faraz and Jack, and Traitor Stephen. The final spot will belong to either James (Faithful) or Rachel (Traitor). James and Rachel’s fate lies in the ‘Chests of Chance’ after a roundtable vote ended in deadlock between the pair.
- Viewers will find out who will remain in the show at the beginning of Friday night’s episode.
- The Traitors is filmed at Ardross Castle in Scotland.