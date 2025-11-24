Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

I’m a Celebrity stars relocated amid adverse conditions

251124 Alex Scott Sneaks Contraband Into Camp
  • ITV's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here jungle campsite in New South Wales, Australia, was evacuated due to severe weather.
  • The urgent relocation on Monday afternoon followed a severe weather warning for south-east Queensland and north-east New South Wales, predicting potential 'giant hail and destructive winds'.
  • Celebrities, including rapper Aitch, comedian Ruby Wax, and reality TV star Jack Osbourne, were swiftly moved to the Bush Telegraph for safety.
  • A show source confirmed that health and safety weather contingencies were activated, and the celebrities returned to camp once the storm passed.
  • The evacuation occurred after Jack Osbourne's emotional reflection on the four-month anniversary of his father's death in Sunday's episode, with Aitch set to face the next Bushtucker Trial.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in