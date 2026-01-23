How much does Claudia Winkleman get paid for The Traitors?
- Claudia Winkleman has become one of the highest-earning TV presenters, thanks to her roles as the host of The Traitors and Strictly Come Dancing.
- The 54-year-old presenter has an estimated net worth that stands at an impressive £9.4 million
- She reportedly earned £180,000 annually for her role as co-host on Strictly Come Dancing, a position that she recently left.
- While her salary for The Traitors remains undisclosed due to the show being externally run, her overall earnings are bolstered by various TV roles and partnerships.