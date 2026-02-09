How many people watched Super Bowl 2026?
- The 2026 Super Bowl viewing are yet to be officially released, but it is anticipated to attract 127.7 million viewers, potentially making it one of the most-watched live broadcasts globally, with Bad Bunny’s acclaimed halftime show attracting a significant amount of interest.
- Super Bowls consistently draw over 100 million viewers in the United States, with international audiences also experiencing significant growth.
- Halftime shows are major viewership drivers, with the three most recent performances ranking as the top three since 2000.
- Kendrick Lamar's 2025 halftime show set a record with 133.5 million viewers, surpassing previous records including Michael Jackson's 1993 performance.
- Super Bowl LVII in 2023, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, became the most-watched Super Bowl of all time with 127.7 million viewers.
- This year’s contest saw the Seattle Seahawks triumph over the New England Patriots by 29 points to 13 to claim their second ever Super Bowl.
