Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How many people watched Super Bowl 2026?

Bad Bunny opens performance at 2026 Super Bowl Halftime show
  • The 2026 Super Bowl viewing are yet to be officially released, but it is anticipated to attract 127.7 million viewers, potentially making it one of the most-watched live broadcasts globally, with Bad Bunny’s acclaimed halftime show attracting a significant amount of interest.
  • Super Bowls consistently draw over 100 million viewers in the United States, with international audiences also experiencing significant growth.
  • Halftime shows are major viewership drivers, with the three most recent performances ranking as the top three since 2000.
  • Kendrick Lamar's 2025 halftime show set a record with 133.5 million viewers, surpassing previous records including Michael Jackson's 1993 performance.
  • Super Bowl LVII in 2023, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, became the most-watched Super Bowl of all time with 127.7 million viewers.
  • This year’s contest saw the Seattle Seahawks triumph over the New England Patriots by 29 points to 13 to claim their second ever Super Bowl.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in