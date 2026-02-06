What we know about tickets for Harry Styles’ Co-op Live concert
- Harry Styles announced a concert at Manchester's Co-Op Live arena on Friday 6 March, coinciding with the release of his new album, ‘Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally’.
- Tickets for the event are listed at £20, where Styles will perform his new album in its entirety.
- Following the announcement, the Co-Op Live website experienced a crash due to a high volume of traffic from fans. They advised fans to follow Styles’s own social channels or visit his website here for further information.
- Styles, a shareholder in the Co-Op Live arena, is also preparing for his 'Together, Together' world tour, which includes a record-breaking 12 nights at Wembley Stadium.
- His new album is his first since the Grammy-winning 'Harry's House' (2022), and its lead single, 'Aperture', has already topped the Billboard Hot 100.
