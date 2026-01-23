Harry Styles ‘honoured’ to have music icon as part of new global tour
- Harry Styles announced his new global tour, “Together, Together”, which includes six nights at London's Wembley Stadium this summer.
- Country music icon Shania Twain is set to join Styles as a special guest on the tour.
- Styles described Twain's involvement as a 'full circle' moment, citing her significant influence on his early musical journey.
- Twain expressed her excitement about performing at Wembley Stadium with Styles, recalling positive past experiences in the UK.
- The tour, starting in May, will visit major cities worldwide, with other guests including DJ Jamie XX, Fcukers, Robyn, and Jorja Smith.