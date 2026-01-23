Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Harry Styles ‘honoured’ to have music icon as part of new global tour

Harry Styles drops new music teaser in cryptic voice note
  • Harry Styles announced his new global tour, “Together, Together”, which includes six nights at London's Wembley Stadium this summer.
  • Country music icon Shania Twain is set to join Styles as a special guest on the tour.
  • Styles described Twain's involvement as a 'full circle' moment, citing her significant influence on his early musical journey.
  • Twain expressed her excitement about performing at Wembley Stadium with Styles, recalling positive past experiences in the UK.
  • The tour, starting in May, will visit major cities worldwide, with other guests including DJ Jamie XX, Fcukers, Robyn, and Jorja Smith.
