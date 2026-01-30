Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What time is the 2026 Grammys and how to watch

Benson Boone performs at 2025 Grammy Awards
  • The annual Grammy Awards are scheduled for Sunday, 1 February, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, commencing at 8pm ET (1am GMT).
  • Trevor Noah is set to host the prestigious ceremony for the sixth and final time.
  • Kendrick Lamar leads this year's nominations with nine nods, including for Record, Song, and Album of the Year.
  • Performers include Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, and Tyler, the Creator, with a special segment dedicated to Best New Artist nominees.
  • Viewers in the US can watch the main show live on CBS, while the premiere ceremony and red carpet coverage will be available via online streams.
