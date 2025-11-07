Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sabrina Carpenter, Kendrick Lamar and Bad Bunny among top names in 2026 Grammy nominations

Beyonce makes history with Best Country Album win in 2025 Grammys
  • The 2026 Grammy Award nominations were announced today during a live-streamed event featuring prominent pop artists.
  • Sabrina Carpenter, Lizzo, Sam Smith, and Jon Batiste were among the artists who presented the nominees.
  • Only recordings commercially released in the US between 31 August 2024 and 30 August 2025 are eligible for consideration.
  • Albums nominated for Album of the Year include Sabrina Carpenter's Man’s Best Friend, Lady Gaga’s Mayhem, Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos, and Kendrick Lamar’s GNX.
  • British artists Olivia Dean and Lola Young, alongside US singer-songwriter Alex Warren, are contenders for the Best New Artist award.
