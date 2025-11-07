Sabrina Carpenter, Kendrick Lamar and Bad Bunny among top names in 2026 Grammy nominations
- The 2026 Grammy Award nominations were announced today during a live-streamed event featuring prominent pop artists.
- Sabrina Carpenter, Lizzo, Sam Smith, and Jon Batiste were among the artists who presented the nominees.
- Only recordings commercially released in the US between 31 August 2024 and 30 August 2025 are eligible for consideration.
- Albums nominated for Album of the Year include Sabrina Carpenter's Man’s Best Friend, Lady Gaga’s Mayhem, Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos, and Kendrick Lamar’s GNX.
- British artists Olivia Dean and Lola Young, alongside US singer-songwriter Alex Warren, are contenders for the Best New Artist award.