What to know about the 2026 Golden Globes nominations

Golden Globes 2025 nominations see Ariana Grande and Glen Powell up for first awards
  • Anticipation is building for Monday's Golden Globe nominations, with Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another tipped as a major awards season frontrunner.
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Paul Mescal, and Timothee Chalamet are among the stars expected to receive individual nominations for their roles in various films.
  • Other films widely anticipated to secure nods include Wicked: For Good, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, and Sinners, alongside TV frontrunners Adolescence and The Studio.
  • This year introduces a new 'box office and cinematic achievement' race for eight popular films and a podcast category for the 2026 ceremony.
  • The nominations will be announced by Marlan Wayans and Skye P Marshall, while the 83rd Golden Globes ceremony, hosted by Nikki Glaser, will take place on 11 January.
