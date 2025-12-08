What to know about the 2026 Golden Globes nominations
- Anticipation is building for Monday's Golden Globe nominations, with Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another tipped as a major awards season frontrunner.
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Paul Mescal, and Timothee Chalamet are among the stars expected to receive individual nominations for their roles in various films.
- Other films widely anticipated to secure nods include Wicked: For Good, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, and Sinners, alongside TV frontrunners Adolescence and The Studio.
- This year introduces a new 'box office and cinematic achievement' race for eight popular films and a podcast category for the 2026 ceremony.
- The nominations will be announced by Marlan Wayans and Skye P Marshall, while the 83rd Golden Globes ceremony, hosted by Nikki Glaser, will take place on 11 January.