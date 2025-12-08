Gen Z crowns Tom Holland UK’s most influential star worldwide
- A new British Council survey reveals Gen Z considers film stars Tom Holland and Millie Bobby Brown among the UK's most internationally recognised and influential figures.
- The research indicates film and television maintain a significant cultural impact, with 38 per cent of young people identifying it as the most impactful sector for the next decade, surpassing digital content.
- Tom Holland topped the list of influential actors, securing 35 per cent of Gen Z votes, with Millie Bobby Brown closely behind at 23 per cent.
- YouTube star KSI was recognised by 27.6 per cent of young people as influential, leading the digital creator category.
- Other influential figures cited include Harry Styles for fashion, Christopher Nolan for filmmaking, and JK Rowling for literature.