Watch Stranger Things cast’s stunned reactions to Will Byers final scene at read-through
- The cast of Stranger Things were stunned by a significant plot twist for Season 5 during a table read.
- The twist, revealed in the final episode of Volume One, shows Noah Schnapp’s character, Will Byers, discovering he possesses powers.
- Will Byers utilises his new abilities to kill three powerful Demogorgons.
- The scene concludes with blood pouring from Will’s nose, indicating the exertion of his powers.
- The cast expressed shock and awe at the cliffhanger, which fans have dubbed “wild” and mad'.