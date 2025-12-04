Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch Stranger Things cast’s stunned reactions to Will Byers final scene at read-through

SPOILER ALERT: Stranger Things cast react to huge Season 5 plot twist at table read
  • The cast of Stranger Things were stunned by a significant plot twist for Season 5 during a table read.
  • The twist, revealed in the final episode of Volume One, shows Noah Schnapp’s character, Will Byers, discovering he possesses powers.
  • Will Byers utilises his new abilities to kill three powerful Demogorgons.
  • The scene concludes with blood pouring from Will’s nose, indicating the exertion of his powers.
  • The cast expressed shock and awe at the cliffhanger, which fans have dubbed “wild” and mad'.
