Gen Z names film stars as Britain’s top cultural influencers

A new survey reveals that Gen Z considers film stars Tom Holland and Millie Bobby Brown among the UK’s most internationally recognised and influential figures, underscoring the enduring power of film and television over digital creators.

Data from the British Council, the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations, indicates that young people perceive film and TV as having the greatest cultural impact. Spider-Man actor Holland topped the list of internationally impactful actors, securing 35 per cent of Gen Z votes.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, 21, followed closely with 23 per cent, both surpassing established names like Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, and Florence Pugh.

The survey, which explored how young Britons engage with culture, found a clear preference for film and television as a primary cultural influence over digital content creators. When asked about sectors with global influence potential over the next decade, 38 per cent of young people chose film and TV, ahead of music (29 per cent), fashion (28 per cent), and gaming (23 per cent). Digital content creation lagged at 22 per cent.

Despite the emphasis on celebrity-driven figures, YouTube star KSI (Olajide JJ Olatunji) was recognised by 27.6 per cent of young people as influential, leading the digital creator category. His group, The Sidemen, founded in 2013, garnered 24.6 per cent, outranking the Beta Squad (16.6 per cent).

Singer Harry Styles was named Britain’s most influential fashion figure with 26 per cent of votes, ahead of designers Dame Vivienne Westwood and Lady Victoria Beckham. British-American filmmaker Christopher Nolan was cited by 27.9 per cent of Gen Z, while author J.K. Rowling received 39.7 per cent for her literary impact.

Ruth Mackenzie, Director of Arts at the British Council, commented: "Young people are the future leaders and shapers of the creative industries, as well as its consumers. It’s encouraging that our research shows film and TV remain the most influential cultural touchpoints for them."

She added that "Digital content in all its forms continues to be a vital platform for British storytelling that inspires and resonates with this generation."

Briony Hanson, Director of Film at the British Council, reinforced this, stating: "Film and television hold a uniquely strong place in Gen Z’s cultural landscape."

She concluded: "That confidence in the power of British film and TV speaks to the reach and relevance of our screen industries and to the role they continue to play in how the next generation connects with culture."