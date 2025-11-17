Gary Numan comforted on stage after telling fans he had received ‘worst news ever’
- British musician Gary Numan reportedly broke down in tears during a performance of his song "Please Push No More" at the O2 Academy in Birmingham on Saturday, 15 November.
- Numan told the audience he had received "the worst news ever" that morning, with his wife Gemma O’Neill rushing onstage to comfort him.
- He promised to share the details of the news with fans once he had time to process it, leading to an outpouring of concern and praise for his professionalism from attendees.
- Following the emotional incident, Numan cancelled a planned meet-and-greet with fans in Bristol, citing "ongoing difficulties" as the reason.
- The performance was part of his Telekon tour, celebrating the 45th anniversary of his album, and occurred shortly after he and his wife celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary.