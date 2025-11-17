Gary Numan breaks down in tears during Birmingham show over ‘worst news ever’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gary Numan reportedly broke down in tears during a performance of his song “Please Push No More” during a recent concert.

The British musician, 67, was headlining at the O2 Academy in Birmingham on Saturday (15 November) when the moment transpired.

According to reports, his wife Gemma O’Neill rushed onstage to comfort him, as he told the audience that he had received the “worst news ever” that morning.

The musician behind hits such as “Cars” and “Are Friends Electric?” apparently added that he would share this news with fans once he had time to process it.

“Rough to see him so upset during ‘PPNM’, not looking forward to hearing the reason in the coming days,” one fan wrote on X. “Can’t be good. Absolute pro to battle on.”

“Very worrying to see him so emotional,” another fan wrote. “Whatever it is… it does not look good.”

On Facebook, a fan wrote: “Hats off to Gary!! Imagine having bad news and still coming onstage to perform to all his fans. Takes great courage!”

Another said: “Fantastic show, very emotional. Hope it isn’t anything to do with his health or his family.”

The Independent has contacted Numan’s representatives for comment.

open image in gallery Gary Numan is touring in celebration of the 40th anniversary of his album ‘Telekon’ ( Getty Images )

Numan later cancelled a planned meet-and-greet with fans on Sunday ahead of his concert in Bristol, with a statement citing “ongoing difficulties”.

Numan recently kicked off his Telekon tour, which celebrates the 45th anniversary of his album of the same name. Upon its release in 1980, it charted at No 1 in the UK.

He and O’Neill recently celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary. They have three daughters together including Persia, who contributed vocals to the song when she was 11 years old and also featured in the music video.

Their three daughters also had minor cameos in his video for “Love Hurt Bleed”, from his 2013 album Splinter (Songs from a Broken Mind).

His latest record, Intruder, was released in 2021 and charted at No 2 in the UK.