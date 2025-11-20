Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The Stone Roses bassist Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield dead aged 63

The Stone Roses' Mani recounts infamous bass throwing incident just weeks before death at age 63
  • Gary "Mani" Mounfield, the acclaimed bassist for British bands The Stone Roses and Primal Scream, has died at the age of 63.
  • His death was announced by his brother Greg on Facebook, who noted that Mani was now "reunited with his beautiful wife Imelda," who passed away in November 2023.
  • Mounfield joined The Stone Roses in 1987, playing a pivotal role in their sound, and later became a full-time member of Primal Scream before rejoining The Stone Roses for their reunion shows between 2011 and 2017.
  • The cause of death has not been disclosed, and his passing comes after he had recently announced plans for a national in-conversation tour in 2026 to reflect on his 40-year music career.
  • Tributes have been shared by numerous figures in the music industry, including Stone Roses frontman Ian Brown, The Charlatans' Tim Burgess, and Happy Mondays' Shaun Ryder.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in