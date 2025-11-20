The Stone Roses bassist Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield dead aged 63
- Gary "Mani" Mounfield, the acclaimed bassist for British bands The Stone Roses and Primal Scream, has died at the age of 63.
- His death was announced by his brother Greg on Facebook, who noted that Mani was now "reunited with his beautiful wife Imelda," who passed away in November 2023.
- Mounfield joined The Stone Roses in 1987, playing a pivotal role in their sound, and later became a full-time member of Primal Scream before rejoining The Stone Roses for their reunion shows between 2011 and 2017.
- The cause of death has not been disclosed, and his passing comes after he had recently announced plans for a national in-conversation tour in 2026 to reflect on his 40-year music career.
- Tributes have been shared by numerous figures in the music industry, including Stone Roses frontman Ian Brown, The Charlatans' Tim Burgess, and Happy Mondays' Shaun Ryder.