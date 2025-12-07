Who are the three finalists competing in tonight’s I’m a Celeb finale

Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Shona McGarty, Tom Read Wilson, and social media star Morgan Burtwistle (Angryginge) have been named as the finalists for this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The grand final of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is on its way, with three campmates confirmed to duke it out for the title of King or Queen of the Jungle.

Rapper Aitch became the ninth celebrity to leave the ITV1 reality show, which is set in the Australian jungle.

Former campmate Jack Osbourne, who was eliminated on Friday night, has revealed that his wife Aree is pregnant with their second child.

The sister of social media personality Angry Ginge has said that going on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! had been on his bucket list.

