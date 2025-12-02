Horrific accident teased in trailer for historic crossover episode of flagship shows
- ITV's flagship soaps, Coronation Street and Emmerdale, will feature a devastating multi-vehicle collision in a historic crossover episode.
- The special, dubbed 'Corriedale', is slated to air in early January 2026 and will coincide with ITV's new 'soap power hour' scheduling.
- A newly released teaser trailer shows the immediate aftermath of a horrific car crash on a country road near the village of Hotten, with beloved characters heard calling for help.
- Key figures from both shows, including Jack P Shepherd (David Platt), Kate Ford (Tracy Barlow), Jonny McPherson (Liam Cavanagh), and Danny Miller (Aaron Dingle), are involved.
- Iain Macleod, ITV Executive Producer, described the unmissable episode as 'mind-blowing' and 'historical', marking the first crossover of this scale.