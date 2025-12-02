Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Horrific accident teased in trailer for historic crossover episode of flagship shows

Eastenders and Coronation Street crossover for Big Night In
  • ITV's flagship soaps, Coronation Street and Emmerdale, will feature a devastating multi-vehicle collision in a historic crossover episode.
  • The special, dubbed 'Corriedale', is slated to air in early January 2026 and will coincide with ITV's new 'soap power hour' scheduling.
  • A newly released teaser trailer shows the immediate aftermath of a horrific car crash on a country road near the village of Hotten, with beloved characters heard calling for help.
  • Key figures from both shows, including Jack P Shepherd (David Platt), Kate Ford (Tracy Barlow), Jonny McPherson (Liam Cavanagh), and Danny Miller (Aaron Dingle), are involved.
  • Iain Macleod, ITV Executive Producer, described the unmissable episode as 'mind-blowing' and 'historical', marking the first crossover of this scale.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in