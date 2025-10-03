Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

ITV bosses have announced an ambitious crossover that will merge the worlds of Coronation Street and Emmerdale for the first time.

Filming for one-off special Corriedale has started ahead of next year’s release, with the episode promised to be an “action-packed hour of drama” that will see the residents of Weatherfield join forces with their Yorkshire neighbours.

A press release for Corriedale states that the production crew have embarked on an “ambitious stunt that will have everlasting consequences” for those involved.

Iain Macleod, ITV Executive Producer for Continuing Drama, said in a statement that the episode had generated a “massive buzz” around the Leeds and Manchester filming sites.

“As a soap fan myself, I think my head is going to explode when the episode airs next year. It will be mind-blowing, historical and unmissable,” said Macleod.

While further details of the episode are being kept under wraps, programme chiefs have already started dropping subtle hints in recent episodes.

During last week's instalment of Coronation Street, some viewers noticed a wanted notice featuring an infamous Emmerdale villain displayed in the Weatherfield police station.

Whilst Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) was filing a police report, a public appeal poster could be seen in the background showing serial killer John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth).

The teaser image for the ‘Emmerdale’ and ‘Coronation Street’ crossover ‘Corridale’ ( ITV )

The episode will usher in a new era for ITV’s schedule, with each show screening 30 minute episodes every weekday, Emmerdale at 8pm and Coronation Street at 8.30pm.

Earlier this week, Coronation Street was crowned Best Soap at the 2025 Inside Soap awards, marking its second win of the fan-voted title.

Over 90,000 fans participated in the vote, seeing ITV’s flagship drama secure five accolades on Monday night.

Beyond Best Soap, Coronation Street also claimed Best Storyline for Mason Radcliffe’s death and Abi Webster’s PTSD following the brutal attack.

Individual recognition went to Jack P Shepherd, who plays David Platt, for Best Comic Performance. Vicky Myers, known as Lisa Swain, took home Best Actress and Best Partnership, shared with Alison King’s Carla Connor.

The ceremony saw Emmerdale win the best family trophy with the Dingle clan claiming it for a fifth time – more than any other family in the history of the Inside Soap Awards – while teenager Amelia Flanagan was named best young performer for the fourth time.

Emmerdale also picked up the best showstopper accolade – a trophy awarded to a showcase stunt or episode – for the limo crash disaster, which saw the vehicle submerge in an icy lake, killing three beloved characters.