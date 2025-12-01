Coronation Street and Emmerdale share first look at explosive crossover episode
The historic episode is slated to air in January 2026
A devastating multi-vehicle collision will be at the heart of the highly anticipated crossover between ITV's flagship soaps, Coronation Street and Emmerdale, a newly released teaser trailer has revealed.
The preview for the special episode, dubbed 'Corriedale', plunges viewers into the immediate aftermath of a horrific car crash on a country road near the village of Hotten. Voices of beloved characters from both shows are heard desperately calling for help in the darkness, as emergency services converge on the chaotic scene.
Among those heard are Jack P Shepherd and Kate Ford, who portray David Platt and Tracy Barlow in Coronation Street, alongside Emmerdale's Jonny McPherson and Danny Miller, known as Liam Cavanagh and Aaron Dingle. The trailer depicts vehicles ablaze and flipped, underscoring the severity of the incident.
This hour-long special is slated for early January 2026 and will coincide with the launch of ITV’s new "soap power hour" scheduling, promising a significant shake-up for fans of both long-running dramas.
While further details of the episode are being kept under wraps, programme chiefs have already started dropping subtle hints in recent episodes.
During a September episode of Coronation Street, some viewers noticed a wanted notice featuring an infamous Emmerdale villain displayed in the Weatherfield police station.
Whilst Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) was filing a police report, a public appeal poster could be seen in the background showing serial killer John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth).
The episode will usher in a new era for ITV’s schedule, with each show screening 30-minute episodes every weekday, Emmerdale at 8pm and Coronation Street at 8.30pm.
Iain Macleod, ITV Executive Producer for Continuing Drama, previously said that the episode had generated a “massive buzz” around the Leeds and Manchester filming sites.
“As a soap fan myself, I think my head is going to explode when the episode airs next year. It will be mind-blowing, historical and unmissable,” said Macleod.
This is not the first time there has ever been a soap crossover, but it is the first of this scale.
The Channel 4 series Hollyoaks and Brookside repeatedly made cross-show references. In 2010, Children in Need aired a charity crossover between the stars of EastEnders and Coronation Street, titled “East Street”.
There was also a week-long series of soap crossovers back in November 2021 when characters in Casualty, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks, Coronation Street, Doctors and Holby City made references to each other.
