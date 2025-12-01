Coronation Street and Emmerdale share first look at explosive crossover episode

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A devastating multi-vehicle collision will be at the heart of the highly anticipated crossover between ITV's flagship soaps, Coronation Street and Emmerdale, a newly released teaser trailer has revealed.

The preview for the special episode, dubbed 'Corriedale', plunges viewers into the immediate aftermath of a horrific car crash on a country road near the village of Hotten. Voices of beloved characters from both shows are heard desperately calling for help in the darkness, as emergency services converge on the chaotic scene.

Among those heard are Jack P Shepherd and Kate Ford, who portray David Platt and Tracy Barlow in Coronation Street, alongside Emmerdale's Jonny McPherson and Danny Miller, known as Liam Cavanagh and Aaron Dingle. The trailer depicts vehicles ablaze and flipped, underscoring the severity of the incident.

This hour-long special is slated for early January 2026 and will coincide with the launch of ITV’s new "soap power hour" scheduling, promising a significant shake-up for fans of both long-running dramas.

open image in gallery A still image taken from the teaser for the crossover episode between Coronation Street and Emmerdale ( ITV/PA Wire )

While further details of the episode are being kept under wraps, programme chiefs have already started dropping subtle hints in recent episodes.

During a September episode of Coronation Street, some viewers noticed a wanted notice featuring an infamous Emmerdale villain displayed in the Weatherfield police station.

Whilst Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) was filing a police report, a public appeal poster could be seen in the background showing serial killer John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth).

The episode will usher in a new era for ITV’s schedule, with each show screening 30-minute episodes every weekday, Emmerdale at 8pm and Coronation Street at 8.30pm.

Iain Macleod, ITV Executive Producer for Continuing Drama, previously said that the episode had generated a “massive buzz” around the Leeds and Manchester filming sites.

“As a soap fan myself, I think my head is going to explode when the episode airs next year. It will be mind-blowing, historical and unmissable,” said Macleod.

This is not the first time there has ever been a soap crossover, but it is the first of this scale.

open image in gallery ( ITV/PA Wire )

The Channel 4 series Hollyoaks and Brookside repeatedly made cross-show references. In 2010, Children in Need aired a charity crossover between the stars of EastEnders and Coronation Street, titled “East Street”.

There was also a week-long series of soap crossovers back in November 2021 when characters in Casualty, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks, Coronation Street, Doctors and Holby City made references to each other.

This is not the first time there has ever been a soap crossover, but it is the first of this scale.

The Channel 4 series Hollyoaks and Brookside repeatedly made cross-show references. In 2010, Children in Need aired a charity crossover between the stars of EastEnders and Coronation Street, titled “East Street”.

More officially, there was a week-long series of soap crossovers back in November 2021 when characters in Casualty, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks, Coronation Street, Doctors and Holby City made references to each other.