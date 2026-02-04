Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tributes paid to ‘gracious’ EastEnders actor Elizabeth Kelly after death aged 104

Elizabeth Kelly also starred in Coronation Street and Emmerdale
Elizabeth Kelly also starred in Coronation Street and Emmerdale (ITV)
  • Elizabeth Kelly, a prolific soap actor known for her roles in EastEnders, Coronation Street, and Emmerdale, has died at the age of 104.
  • Kelly passed away peacefully of old age in Scarborough on 31 December 2025, according to a statement from her agent, Scott Marshall Partners.
  • She was best known for portraying Auntie Nellie, Pauline Fowler's relative, in EastEnders from 1993 to 1998, with a brief return in 2000.
  • Her extensive career spanned decades, including early appearances in Coronation Street in 1971, a role as Edith Weatherall in Emmerdale, and parts in Grange Hill, Heartbeat, and The Bill.
  • EastEnders paid tribute to Kelly, remembering her for her warmth and kindness, while a local priest, Father Eddie Gubbins, described her as a 'beautiful lady and very gracious'.
