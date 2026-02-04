EastEnders’ Nellie Ellis actor Elizabeth Kelly dies at the age of 104

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elizabeth Kelly, a prolific soap actor who appeared in EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale during a decades-spanning career, has died at the age of 104.

Kelly played Pauline Fowler’s busybody relative between 1993 and 1998, featuring in storylines that saw her character both help and hinder Albert Square’s Fowler family.

After exiting the soap, Kelly briefly returned in 2000 for the funeral of Dot Cotton’s best friend, Ethel Skinner.

Kelly died peacefully on 31 December 2025, her agent at Scott Marshall Partners said in a statement.

“We are sad to announce that much-loved character actress Elizabeth Kelly has died. She was 104,” it read. “She died peacefully of old age in Scarborough on December 31, 2025.

“Elizabeth enjoyed an illustrious career spanning many decades but is probably best known as Auntie Nellie in EastEnders. Her family have asked for privacy at this time.”

EastEnders has paid tribute to the actor. A statement from the soap said: “Elizabeth Kelly created a wonderful character in Nellie Ellis, and it is with great sadness that we learn of her passing.

“Those that worked with Elizabeth at EastEnders will remember her fondly for her warmth and kindness, and our love and thoughts are with Elizabeth’s family and friends.”

Kelly is understood to have died in a care home. Father Eddie Gubbins told The Sun he often visited the star to give holy communion as she was “too frail” to go to church. He said: “She had a very peaceful death in the end. She was a beautiful lady and very gracious.”

He added that he last saw Kelly in early December during a visit to her care home.

Kelly was born in Newcastle in 1921, with one of her first acting roles arriving in the form of two 1971 episodes of Coronation Street. She also popped up in Grange Hill, Heartbeat and The Bill before making her Albert Square debut.

After leaving E20 behind, she joined Emmerdale – playing Edith Weatherall, who briefly lived with village favourites Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) and Tricia Stokes (Sheree Murphy).

Kelly’s final role was in ITV’s Sixties-set The Royal in 2007, after which she retired from acting and reportedly returned to North Yorkshire to spend time with her family.