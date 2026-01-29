Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Joel Beckett has expressed his "real joy" at returning to the cast of EastEnders, reprising his role as Jake Moon.

Beckett, who has been absent from the popular BBC soap for some time, is set for a "short stint," a BBC spokesman confirmed.

His character, Jake Moon, was last seen making a brief return to Albert Square alongside Chrissie Watts following her release from prison in September 2024.

Yet Jake's family are still unaware that he is alive. Viewers can expect to see him back on their screens next month.

Beckett said: “It was really lovely to step back onto the Square after all this time and revisit Jake.

“Being back working alongside familiar faces, as well as some brilliant new ones, was a real joy and it was good to know that Jake had been out there, alive and well.

“He returns carrying plenty of unanswered questions and the storyline takes him in some unexpected directions with real twists and turns.

“I’m excited for people to see what he’s been up to.”

His character Jake Moon was last seen when he briefly returned to Albert Square with Chrissie Watts, after she was released from prison ( BBC )

An EastEnders spokesman said: “Jake returns in search of answers about what really happened at Christmas, but he gets more than he had bargained for when he learns a different version of events that leads him to question the woman he loves.

“With his conscience weighing heavy, and with multiple versions of events to contend with, only time will tell if Jake will do the right thing for not only himself, but for the sake of his family.”

EastEnders executive producer Ben Wadey said: “I’m delighted to welcome Joel Beckett back to the role of Jake Moon and EastEnders for this storyline.

“Jake’s return will be a shock for many, but the biggest shocks of all will surround Jake and what he discovers about Christmas…”

Jake Moon was seemingly killed off-screen in 2006, after Johnny Allen's cellmate misunderstood the villain's final words .

Alfie Moon’s cousin did briefly return to Albert Square as Chrissie joked about going into the Albert Vic, the place she murdered her husband Den Watts in 2005. Jake told her to get back in the car as they fled Walford.