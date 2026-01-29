EastEnders fan favourite Jake Moon set for return nearly 20 years after ‘death’
The character was seemingly killed off-screen in 2006
Actor Joel Beckett has expressed his "real joy" at returning to the cast of EastEnders, reprising his role as Jake Moon.
Beckett, who has been absent from the popular BBC soap for some time, is set for a "short stint," a BBC spokesman confirmed.
His character, Jake Moon, was last seen making a brief return to Albert Square alongside Chrissie Watts following her release from prison in September 2024.
Yet Jake's family are still unaware that he is alive. Viewers can expect to see him back on their screens next month.
Beckett said: “It was really lovely to step back onto the Square after all this time and revisit Jake.
“Being back working alongside familiar faces, as well as some brilliant new ones, was a real joy and it was good to know that Jake had been out there, alive and well.
“He returns carrying plenty of unanswered questions and the storyline takes him in some unexpected directions with real twists and turns.
“I’m excited for people to see what he’s been up to.”
An EastEnders spokesman said: “Jake returns in search of answers about what really happened at Christmas, but he gets more than he had bargained for when he learns a different version of events that leads him to question the woman he loves.
“With his conscience weighing heavy, and with multiple versions of events to contend with, only time will tell if Jake will do the right thing for not only himself, but for the sake of his family.”
EastEnders executive producer Ben Wadey said: “I’m delighted to welcome Joel Beckett back to the role of Jake Moon and EastEnders for this storyline.
“Jake’s return will be a shock for many, but the biggest shocks of all will surround Jake and what he discovers about Christmas…”
Jake Moon was seemingly killed off-screen in 2006, after Johnny Allen's cellmate misunderstood the villain's final words .
Alfie Moon’s cousin did briefly return to Albert Square as Chrissie joked about going into the Albert Vic, the place she murdered her husband Den Watts in 2005. Jake told her to get back in the car as they fled Walford.
