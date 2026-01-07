Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

EastEnders actor Jake Wood, who plays Max Branning on the BBC show, has launched an urgent fundraising appeal for a BBC crew member left in a critical condition after a severe accident in Colombia.

Electrician Connor, who works on the set of the popular soap, fell 11 storeys from a building roof over the Christmas period.

The 53-year-old actor took to Instagram to urge his followers to contribute to a GoFundMe page, describing Connor’s survival as a "miracle" after he spent nine days in a coma.

The funds are desperately needed to cover his extensive medical bills and facilitate his return home to the UK.

Wood wrote: "Connor, one of our work colleagues who works as an electrician on the set, has had a terrible accident over Christmas in Colombia, falling 11 floors from a roof and was in a coma for nine days. It’s a miracle that he has survived. He has a family and his mum has flown out to be with him."

Jake Wood plays Max Branning on the BBC soap ( BBC )

He continued: "Here is the link to a GoFundMe page that has been set up in his name, as money is desperately needed to pay for medical bills and to hopefully get him home. He is a top man and respected by everyone here who works at the studios, please help if you can."

By Tuesday evening, the fundraising effort had amassed just over £23,000, nearing its £26,000 target. Among the donors were Wood himself, alongside fellow EastEnders stars Adam Woodyatt (Ian Beale), Gillian Taylforth (Cathy Beale), and Emma Barton (Honey Mitchell).

Other cast members contributing include Pierre Counihan-Moullier (Oscar Branning), Scott Maslen (Jack Branning), Jacqueline Jossa (Lauren Branning), and Francesca Henry (Gina Knight).

Victoria Dean, the organiser of the fundraising page, described Connor as "a loving son, brother, uncle and friend." She confirmed that he has undergone multiple life-saving procedures and remains in the intensive care unit (ICU) in a Colombian hospital, where his condition is critical.