EastEnders announces return of a previously killed off character

Bobby Brazier reflects on EastEnders exit
  • EastEnders character Jake Moon, previously believed to have been killed off-screen in 2006, is making a return to the BBC soap.
  • Actor Joel Beckett, who portrays Jake, will come back for a 'short stint' after a brief appearance in September 2024.
  • Jake Moon will reunite with his cousin Alfie Moon, played by Shane Richie, for the first time in 20 years.
  • His return is motivated by a search for answers about recent Christmas events, which will lead him to question the woman he loves.
  • The storyline promises unexpected directions, twists, and shocks for viewers as Jake uncovers a different version of events.
