Dog the Bounty Hunter relative arrested for ‘heartbreaking’ shooting of his own son

Duane Chapman promueve su libro 'Cuando se muestra la misericordia, se da la misericordia' el 19 de marzo de 2010 en la ciudad de Nueva York. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
  • Gregory Zecca, stepson of Dog the Bounty Hunter, has been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child with a firearm.
  • The charge relates to the fatal shooting of his 13-year-old son last summer, an incident initially described as a “freak accident”.
  • An investigation by Florida's Collier County Sheriff’s Office determined Zecca was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana at the time.
  • Zecca reportedly handled the firearm repeatedly, practising drawing and dry-firing it, before a round was chambered and fatally discharged.
  • Sheriff Kevin Rambosk called the incident a “heartbreaking and preventable tragedy”, underscoring the dangers of combining firearms with alcohol and drugs.
