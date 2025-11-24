Controversial Dancing With the Stars contestant returns after ‘toxic’ comments
- Corey Feldman has returned to rehearse for the Dancing with the Stars season 34 finale, having been eliminated in week two.
- His return follows recent comments he made about the show's "behind-the-scenes drama," which he described as "toxic."
- Feldman's initial remarks were made in a radio show preview, where he discussed "mud-slinging" and negative reports following his elimination.
- He later clarified his statements to People magazine, asserting that his experience on Dancing with the Stars itself was positive.
- Feldman explained that the "drama" he referred to was external commentary, rumours, and individuals not directly involved with the show.