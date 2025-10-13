Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Chrissy Teigen speaks out over Meghan Markle backlash

Meghan Markle announces With Love, Meghan season two return date
  • Chrissy Teigen has praised her close bond with Meghan Markle, expressing admiration for her strength and kindness.
  • Teigen voiced her confusion over Meghan's 'polarising' public image, insisting the Duchess is a 'kind, good person' who lives 'simply'.
  • She highlighted Meghan's resilience in handling public scrutiny, noting that Meghan prioritises her happiness and health despite external narratives.
  • Both Teigen and Meghan featured in season two of Meghan’s Netflix show, 'With Love, Meghan', where they discussed their shared past on 'Deal or No Deal'.
  • Teigen, a mother of four, mentioned that while she and Meghan are friends, their children do not often have playdates due to her preference for staying at home.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in