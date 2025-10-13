Chrissy Teigen opens up about ‘polarizing’ friendship with Meghan Markle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chrissy Teigen is gushing over her bond with the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

The 39-year-old model spoke about her longtime friendship with Meghan during a recent interview with People magazine. While explaining how much she “adores” the royal, she also expressed her confusion about how “polarizing” Meghan is as a public figure.

“I think she is so incredibly strong,” Teigen said. “It is insane to me how polarizing she is for so many different people, when she really is just such a kind, good person that wants the best for all her friends and the best for people around her, and the best for her own relationship and for her children.”

Teigen claimed that Meghan, who shares two children, Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, with husband Prince Harry, is someone who lives “simply.”

“And people come up with all these different things that she could be about or what she wants, ... [but] it's not that complicated,” the cookbook author continued. “People are always going to read into what they want to read into, and they're going to hyperfocus into what they want to believe.”

open image in gallery Chrissy Teigen says she ‘adores’ Meghan Markle ( Getty Images )

She acknowledged that “people are just going to come up with their own story” about others, but Meghan handles that well.

“I think it’s cool that [Meghan] is just like, ‘Listen, say whatever you want. I'm happy and I'm healthy and I feel good,’” Teigen added.

Just like Meghan, Teigen is a mother and shares four children — Luna, nine; Miles, seven; Esti, two; and Wren, two — with her husband John Legend. However, Meghan and Teigen’s kids don’t get together much, with the model quipping that she doesn’t “leave the house.”

“I’m not joking. I don’t go anywhere. I try to do every photo shoot, every everything at our house. So no. But if the time came up, absolutely,” she said about her and Meghan’s kids having a playdate.

open image in gallery Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Chrissy Teigen in ‘With Love, Meghan’ ( JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX )

Teigen recently made an appearance in season two of Meghan’s Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, which came out in August. During the episode, the pair discussed their respective careers in entertainment, including their appearances on Deal or No Deal.

“I was thinking about how many moons ago we crossed paths... good old Deal or No Deal,” Meghan said.

“I feel our lives have had so many chapters and that one being a really important, funny one,” Teigen responded. “I remember being basically a backup girl. The alternate.”

Meghan appeared on the game show as a briefcase model from 2006 to 2007. Meanwhile, Teigen was a briefcase model during the program’s first season, which aired from 2005 to 2006, and later appeared in a season two episode in 2007.

Last year, Teigen was also one of Meghan’s lucky friends to receive the royal’s iconic strawberry jam from her brand As Ever, which launched this past April.