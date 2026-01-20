Chris de Burgh tipped for cameo in beloved TV show
- Irish-British singer Chris de Burgh is reportedly set to make a cameo appearance in the second season of Disney+'s hit series Rivals.
- He is expected to perform his iconic 1986 ballad 'The Lady in Red' in a scene for the show.
- The song, a major chart-topper, was previously used to soundtrack a dance between characters in the first season of the drama.
- Producers reportedly sought a romantic number to encapsulate the late Eighties and secured de Burgh himself for the performance.
- Rivals, adapted from Jilly Cooper’s novel, achieved commercial and critical success with its first season and features a cast including David Tennant and Aidan Turner.