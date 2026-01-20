Rivals season two ‘will feature cameo by Eighties music legend’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The crooner behind one of the biggest songs of the Eighties is reportedly set to make a cameo in Disney+’s hit series Rivals.

The streaming service achieved a commercial and critical hit in 2024 with the first season of the raunchy drama, adapted from author Jilly Cooper’s famous “bonkbuster” novel set in the fictional English county of Rutshire.

Starring an ensemble cast including Alex Hassell, Aidan Turner, Bella Maclean, David Tennant, Danny Dyer and Emily Atack, the second season is due to air later this year.

According to The Sun, Irish-British singer Chris de Burgh will appear in a scene in which he performs his ballad “The Lady in Red”. The song was a huge hit upon its release in 1986, topping the charts in several countries, although it went on to be branded one of the most “annoying” songs ever written.

Last year, de Burgh said he “laughed his head off” after appearing in two contrasting polls about the UK’s most hated and favourite songs, stating that you need “a neck of brass to survive in the music industry. But it’s a fantastic life.”

It was previously used to soundtrack a dance between characters Agatha, or “Taggie” (Maclean), and Rupert Campbell-Black (Hassell).

A show insider apparently told the publication: “The producers wanted a romantic number that would perfectly encapsulate the late Eighties, so what better choice than ‘Lady in Red’.

“And when it came time to have someone perform it, why not get the man himself to do the honours as he’s still out there going strong and hitting the road delivering performances.”

The Independent has contacted Disney+ and de Burgh’s representative for comment.

open image in gallery Chris de Burgh is reportedly set to make a cameo in 'Rivals' ( Getty Images for Groopy Come Tog )

In a 2012 interview with The Independent, de Burgh said he felt the problem with “The Lady in Red” was that it obscured much of his other work.

“One of the problems of having such a huge worldwide hit, like ‘Lady in Red’, which is still a hit, worldwide, is that you get pigeon-holed and so the other 250 songs you’ve written and recorded become irrelevant,” he said.

“I write songs about such a wide variety of topics. I don’t think there are too many covering what I’m covering.”

Rivals received rave reviews from critics upon the release of its first season in 2024, with praise for the actors, soundtrack, writing and “silly” but “sexy” tone of the show.

The series featured a number of recognisable hits from the Eighties, including Robert Palmer’s “Addicted to Love”, “You Can Call Me Al” by Paul Simon, “Just Can’t Get Enough” by Depeche Mode, and “Club Tropicana” by Wham!.

open image in gallery A scene from the first season of ‘Rivals’ ( Disney + )

Cooper was honoured by the cast following her death in October, aged 88.

“This magical woman changed my life. Quite aside from the great wealth of joy, comfort and excitement her writing has given so many, she was such a generous spirited person to be around,” Hassell wrote.

“She was so kind and supportive to me in portraying her hero Rupert. I’m so pleased I got to see her on set the other day, and pretty much the last thing she said to me was that she was proud of me. Gorgeous and caring to the last. She shall be greatly missed.”

open image in gallery Alex Hassell with the late Jilly Cooper, author of ‘Rivals’ ( Instagram/@alexanderhassell )

Atack, who portrays Sarah Stratton in the series, praised the author’s warmth, writing: “I’ll never forget the first time we met. Your warmth and kindness soared through me with that first hug, and then every hug since.”

She continued: “To be taken into your world was the hugest honour and a once in a lifetime privilege. I cannot begin to explain how much we will miss you. Thank you for letting us into Jilly World, there really is no place like it.”