Charli XCX’s film The Moment receives mixed reviews
- Charli XCX's new mockumentary film, The Moment, premiered at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.
- Produced by A24, the film is a fictionalised account of the cultural phenomenon surrounding her 2024 album, Brat, and features a cast including Kylie Jenner and Alexander Skarsgard.
- The film has received mixed reviews from critics, with some praising Charli XCX's acting while others found it “unconvincing” or “horribly misguided”.
- Publications like The Hollywood Reporter and The Playlist commended the pop star's performance, describing her as a “natural, engaging actor” and delivering a “borderline heartbreaking” monologue.
- Conversely, Variety called the film “unconvincing” and Screen Rant labelled it “horribly misguided”, with Screen Daily describing it as “a hit and miss affair” before its release in British and Irish cinemas from 20 February.