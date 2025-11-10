Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Celebrity Traitors star says extensive reaction to shocking finale was edited out of episode

Alan Carr breaks down in tears at final Celebrity Traitors round table
  • Nick Mohammed expressed extreme shock and used expletives after Alan Carr revealed himself as a Traitor and won the £87,500 prize in the Celebrity Traitors final.
  • The Ted Lasso actor confirmed to The Times that producers edited out a more extensive, expletive-laden version of his reaction.
  • Mohammed, alongside fellow Faithful David Olusoga, was completely fooled by Carr's deception in the game's grand finale.
  • He described losing control of his legs and falling to the floor upon the revelation, though he also recognised it would make "great television".
  • Carr's emotional reaction to winning was attributed to the deceit taking its toll and the significant amount won for his charity, Neuroblastoma UK.
